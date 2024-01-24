Indore: 162 People Including 142 Saints Went To Ayodhya From Malwa Region |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 162 people, including 142 saints from the Malwa region were witness to the historic occasion of the consecration of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on Monday. These included 20 prominent people from the city including former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Judge Sadashiv Kokje and leading industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

The consecration took place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The invitation to participate in the pran pratishtha programme was sent by the Ramjanmbhumi Tirtha Kshrestra Trust in coordination with local leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Vinod Sharma, Malwa Prant Mantri of VHP, informed this correspondent about the guests, who have gone to Ayodhya on the invitation of the Trust. He said that we invited people from diverse fields and regions who have made distinguished contribution to society. These people are from the judiciary, art, politics, social service, intellectuals, literature, sports and industry.

‘We respectfully invited 142 saints of the Malwa region, which includes 16 districts of Indore and Ujjain division. From Indore Mahamandleshwar Chinmayanandji from Vidhyadham, Nanaji Taranerkar from Taranekar Sansthan, Mahamandleshwar Chaitanyaswarupanandji of Avinashi Ashram Akhandham and mahant Ramgopaldasji of Panchkuiya Ashram were invited. Saints have gone there in their own vehicles, trains and flights. We have also sent one volunteer for a group of 15 saints. Three sisters of Durgavahini have also gone along with female saints.

Prominent people from city who went to Ayodhya

1. Former judge Sadashiv Kokje

2. Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan

3. Artist Baba Satyanarayan Mourya

4. Social worker Dr Ramdas Atram, VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University.

5. Social worker Harsh Chouhan

6. Social worker Rajaram Kataraa, Shiv Ganga Movement Jhabua.

7. Intellectual Krishnakumar Asthana.

8. Social worker Gurmieet Singh Narang.

9. Litterateur Dr Mithila Prasad Tripthi.

10. Industrialist Pawan Singhania.

11. Industrialist Vinod Agrawal.

12. RSS leader Ashok Sohni.

13. Industrialist Chetanya Kasyap

14. Industrialist Dinesh Patidar.

15. Industrialist Nidhi Singhania

16. Industrialist Rajesh & Tikam Garg.

17. Industrialist Ramavtar Poddar

18. Sports commentator Sushil Doshi

19. Social worker Manoj Parmar.

20. Social worker Rajesh Wankhede, secretary Baba Saheb Ambedkar Janmabhumi Trust, Mhow