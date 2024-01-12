Indore: Unregistered Children's Home Sealed

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team did a surprise inspection of a children’s home in Vijay Nagar area on Friday. The children’s home was sealed as it was being operated without permission.

On the instructions of collector Asheesh Singh and under the leadership of Ghanshyam Dhangar, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Juni Indore area, a joint team of Women and Child Development Department, Education Department, Child Welfare Committee and Child Protection Officers conducted a surprise inspection of Vatsalyapuram Children's Ashram operating in Vijay Nagar area on Friday

During the inspection, it was found that 25 girls staying in the home are registered in the institution who are below 12 years of age. Out of them five girls are orphans. No documents of registration of the institution under Section 41 of Juvenile Justice Act were found, nor were any permission given to run the home. Several deficiencies were found in safety documentation. No person of credence was found there.

The authorities seized all documents of the institution and sealed it after rescuing all inmates. They were sent to Government Baal Ashram and Jeevan Jyoti Girls Home after medical test. Sub-divisional officer Ghanshyam Dhangar, Women and Child Development Project Officer Dinesh Mishra, Child Welfare Committee member Sangeeta Chaudhary, Education Officer and Child Protection Officer Shanta and cops of Vijayanagar police station were part of the inspection team.