Indore: Unit making fake Sanchi, Amul ghee raided, 1 held

Indore: A joint team of crime branch, Khajrana police and food department raided a unit manufacturing fake Sanchi and Amul brand of ghee in Khajrana area on Friday. The owner of the unit was arrested with about 500 litres of fake ghee from there. Packing materials and wrappers of Amul and Sanchi ghee were also seized from the spot.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said crime branch had received a tip-off about the manufacturing unit and the joint team raided a house in Iliyas Colony, Khajrana when a man was found preparing fake ghee in a big vessel. He was identified as Ashraf Ali, a resident of Habib Colony. He had taken the house on rent for preparing fake ghee.

The crime branch recovered packing material of Amul, Sanchi and Nova ghee. The accused allegedly informed the crime branch that he was preparing ghee in the rented house for two years. He was using vegetable oil and sunflower oil to prepare fake ghee. He was also using essence in the ghee to give it the smell like original ghee. The accused used to print the packets from a local printing press. He allegedly told the police that he was supplying the fake ghee to the traders of Siyaganj and the traders of Ujjain and other places.

Accused Ashraf used to sell the fake Sanchi and Amul ghee for Rs 300 per kilogram to the traders and the traders were selling the fake ghee to the customers for Rs 500 to 600. The team recovered boxes, cartons, gas cylinders and about 500 litres of fake ghee from there. The accused was booked under section 272, 273, 420 of the IPC and the house was sealed.