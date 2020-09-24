Indore: Injured girl dies during treatment, family demand death for accused

Indore: A 7-year-old girl, who was found critically injured in an isolated place on Wednesday night, died during treatment in the wee hours of Thursday. She was abducted by her relative and attacked with a heavy object.

After the girl's death, on Thursday morning, the members of the Balai community gheraoed Bhanwarkuan police station demanding death for the accused. They also wanted police to investigate whether other persons were involved in the crime. President of community Manoj Parmar said that the action should be taken against the accused under the sections of murder, rape and POCSO act. The police officials assured that they would ensure that justice would be done, and that the main accused has already been arrested. Now that the girl has died, murder charge has also slapped against the accused.



Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the girl died at around 3 am on Thursday. She had received a critical head injury due to which she could not be saved. Tripathi didn't confirm whether the girl had been sexually assaulted or not, saying that the autopsy report would make it clear.



The accused youth, who was arrested a few hours after recovering the girl injured is attempting to mislead the police with his contradictory statements. Though police believe that he took the girl to an isolated place to rape her, but he is denying it. Police are also exploring the possibility that there was another person present at the crime scene and are questioning the accused.