Indore: Unidentified Miscreants Throw Eggs At House Of Jain Family

Indore (Madhya Pradseh): Police registered a case against unidentified persons for throwing eggs at the house of a Jain family and leaving a piece of paper with a threat in the Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Saturday. The CCTVs are being examined to identify the accused.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that Navin Kumar Jain, a resident of Manishbag Colony has lodged a complaint that some unidentified persons threw eggs on the balcony, on the wall and porch on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. When Jain came out of his house, he found eggs there.

He also found a stone wrapped in a piece of paper. The paper had a handwritten warning that today eggs have been thrown and tomorrow you will be shot. The paper had the name of one Rinku written on it.

Police said that the accused threatened him to remove a shed. Police said that the accused could not be arrested till the filing of the report. It is believed that the accused did the crime following a rivalry. Investigation is on and the CCTVs of the area are being examined to identify the accused. Information about Rinku is also being gathered by the police.

