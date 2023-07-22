Madhya Pradesh: Govt Gets Information About Midday Meal Through Portal

FPJ

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a portal to get feedback on the quality of midday meals distributed among the students.

The portal has been launched to check irregularities in distribution of food. There were complaints that the students were not getting food according to the menu.

Through the portal, IBRS 15544, the government is getting information from the students and the teachers about the quality of food and the items being given to the children.

According to reports, once the government gets good reports about the quality of food and items being given to the students, the self-help groups preparing midday meals will get the benefits.

Nevertheless, the self-help groups did not inform the teachers about the food they were distributing among the children.

Now, the district panchayat is seeking information from the teachers through the portal.

A teacher of Ichol area Raghuvir Singh said the information about midday meals given to the students of primary schools was being provided through the portal.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Road Being Built To Link Town Hall With Rehbara In Satna

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)