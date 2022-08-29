Indore: Ugly pub brawl breaks out over alleged eve-teasing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a fight inside and outside a pub in Scheme No. 78 floated on the Internet on Monday in which two groups of people were seen attacking each other and hurling abuses at each other. The video circulated over the Internet and received a lot of criticism. According to information received from trusted sources, a dispute occurred after members of one group teased a girl of another group which led to an altercation and turned into an ugly and fierce fight.

In the video, a group of men could be seen arguing with each other and, soon, a man from one of the groups attacked men in the other group. They could be seen throwing plates and bottles at each other.

The bouncers and staff of the pub tried to stop the groups from fighting but in vain. Soon after the groups were thrown out of the pub by the staff, an ugly brawl broke out on the road and, again, the staff of the pub had to control them.

Meanwhile, the police were informed and they rushed over and brought the situation under control. The police said no case had been registered against any of the groups so far. However, the police warned the pub authorities against any such nuisance in the area.