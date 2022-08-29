e-Paper Get App

Indore: Sports Day celebrated at SKC LNCT Group of Colleges

A programme was organised under the aegis of the sports and youth department and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The SKC LNCT Group of Colleges celebrated the birth anniversary of the great hockey magician Major Dhyanchand as Sports Day on Monday. A programme was organised under the aegis of the sports and youth department and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Various competitions were organised at Laxmi Narayan Mahavidyalaya in which volleyball, kabaddi and kho-kho took place. The students enthusiastically participated in the competitions and awards were distributed to students who secured ranks.

The programme was inaugurated by Avinash Desai, director, Media and PR, group manager of the LNCT Group. This programme was organised by Sanjay Sitha. The activities were successfully organised by Leena Srivas, rural coordinator of sports and youth welfare, and Neelam Sharma Singh, NCC sports activities-in-charge of the college.

