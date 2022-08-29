Indore Museum team inspects house in Dhar after 86 ancient gold coins and other valuables recovered

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Indore Museum including collection president Ashutosh Mahashabde and Anil Joshi visited Shivnarayan Rathod's house on Monday and carried out an inspection.

Notably, 86 ancient gold coins and other valuables of archaeological significance were recovered from the site during digging and later allegedly stolen by eight labourers.

The labourers then distributed the 'ginnis' (gold coins), which may be of archaeological value, among themselves without informing the local police following which they were arrested.

On Monday, a team of officials visited Rathod's house and called the labourers and got them to do a little digging, but they got nothing.

Officials said they got the order from Bhopal, so they have come to see. On the other hand, land owner Shivnarayan Rathod said that he had no information and he cannot say anything about this.

Meanwhile, the price of the coins is worth about Rs 60 lakh, but it may go up to Rs one crore after ascertaining their archaeological significance.