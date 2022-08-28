e-Paper Get App

Dhar: 8 labourers steal 86 gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house; arrested

Following a tip off, the police came to know that the eight laborers distributed the coins among themselves, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Eight labourers allegedly stole 86 gold coins worth about Rs 60 lakh found by them during the demolition of an old house in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, an official said on Sunday.

The labourers then distributed the 'ginnis' (gold coins), which may be of archaeological importance, among themselves without informing local police following which they were arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said.

He said the labourers found the coins while removing the debris of an old house a few days back.

Following a tip off, the police came to know that the eight labourers distributed the coins among themselves, he said.

The police have arrested these labourers and seized 86 coins collectively weighing around one kilogram, the official said.

The price of the coins is worth about Rs 60 lakh, but it may go up to Rs one crore after ascertaining their archaeological significance, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: There should be no procedural delay in construction of PMAY houses, says CM Chouhan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDhar: 8 labourers steal 86 gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house; arrested

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan floods: Death toll crosses 1,000; UAE, Turkey, Iran, Qatar and UK extend support

Pakistan floods: Death toll crosses 1,000; UAE, Turkey, Iran, Qatar and UK extend support

'Noida people, have a safe breathing': Twitterati react after Supertech twin towers razed to ground

'Noida people, have a safe breathing': Twitterati react after Supertech twin towers razed to ground

Noida Supertech Tower demolition: India's tallest illegal structures razed to the ground in just...

Noida Supertech Tower demolition: India's tallest illegal structures razed to the ground in just...

On Camera: Heroic RPF constable saves woman who attempted to commit suicide at Byculla station

On Camera: Heroic RPF constable saves woman who attempted to commit suicide at Byculla station

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in New Delhi on official visit

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid arrives in New Delhi on official visit