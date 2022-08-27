Bhopal: There should be no procedural delay in construction of PMAY houses, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday there should be no procedural delay in construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), as per official statement.

Reviewing the public welfare schemes in Panna district in detail this morning through a video conference from the CM's residence, Chouhan obtained information about the level of implementation of the schemes from Panna collector.

CM said if two-three months would be spent in the work like geo-tagging and mapping, then the beneficiary will get the benefit of the scheme with a delay.

Panna collector Sanjay Mishra informed that 83 per cent of houses had been built in the district against the target of the scheme.

CM gave instructions to complete the approved houses at the earliest and review the scheme every month. Negligence and corruption will not be tolerated at any level in the scheme, he added.

CM received information from collector Panna about the beneficiaries who benefitted on Employment Day. According to the information from the district, 11201 beneficiaries have been benefited in the Employment Fair. Earlier 2400 people were given employment. Work is being done to provide employment through Mudra Yojana, Pradhanmantri Rojgar Srajan Karyakram, PM Swanidhi Yojana, Chief Minister Street Vendor Scheme.

Describing the scheme of welfare of street vendors as a flagship scheme, Chouhan said that if there was any obstacle in this scheme to provide assistance to the poor from banks, then the collector should be informed. This will be resolved at the high level.

To make the beneficiaries aware, apprise them of the provision about getting double the amount on return of the loan amount of the scheme. “There will be dialogue with the beneficiaries. If we educate them then more people will be benefitted”, he added.