Indore: UGC Asks HEI Teachers To Apply For National Awards

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked teachers of higher education institutions (HEIs) to apply for National Award to Teachers-2023 by July 23.

Though a letter, UGC secretary Manish Joshi said, “As you are aware, quality teachers' community is always a potential force to enforce the changes and plays a pivotal role in the development of knowledge building, knowledge sharing, and its dissemination. The National Educational Policy (NEP)-2020 also advocates for restoring high respect for teachers and to inspire the best to enter the teaching profession.”

The letter adds, “The Ministry of Education has recently announced the National Award to Teachers 2023, to facilitate exceptional and exemplary work of the teachers in higher educational institutions (including polytechnic).” The UGC asked teachers of HEIs to participate in this initiative. The nomination for this award needs to be uploaded on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal ie https://www.awards.gov.in or https://nat.aicte-india.org.

The selected teachers will be felicitated by the President of India on September 15 in New Delhi. The deadline for nomination for the award is July 30.

