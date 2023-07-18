Indore: Religious Conversion Has No Place In State, Says HM Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home minister Narottam Mishra commenting on the alleged religious conversion of an eight-year-old boy in Khajrana said, “The accused Ilyaz has been arrested in the case of religious conversion of an innocent child. This type of mentality (referring to religious conversion) will be crushed in the state”, Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Addressing media persons, Mishra said, the matter has come to my notice. The mother of the child used to live with a person named Ilyas and the child belongs to a Jain family. After investigation, action was taken under IPC sections 467, 468, 420 and relevant sections of the Freedom of Religion Act and the accused was arrested, Mishra added.

Notably, the accused was in love with the mother of the child before her wedding and he had taken her along with her child 5 years ago. The father of the child, a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan tried to get his wife and son back but she was not ready to live with him.

A few days ago, when the victim's father came to know that his son had been circumcised and converted to Islam, he complained about the accused Ilyas Ahmed at the Khajrana police station.

