Indore: DCBM Hosts G20 Prog On Employment And Labor-Related Issues

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daly College of Business Management (DCBM) organised a special event focusing on the G-20 Employment Working Group to raise awareness about global employment and labour issues. The objective of the programme is to engage students and faculty in meaningful discussions and activities focused on the importance of promoting inclusive and sustainable employment practices around the world.

Labour deputy commissioner LP Pathak, labour inspector Satish Raghuvanshi and labour inspector Subhi Khandelwal were present as guests in this programme.

DCBM principal, Sonal Sisodia, stressed the importance of global cooperation and awareness while addressing employment and labour related challenges. Pathak highlighted the initiatives and policies taken by the government to ensure fair labour practices and decent work opportunities. He emphasised on the importance of equipping the workforce of the future with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the evolving employment landscape.

The event featured a range of interactive activities designed to foster active participation and enhance understanding. A role play session allowed students to step into different roles, experiencing the challenges faced by employers and employees alike. The speech sessions provided a platform for the participants to share their perspectives on various employment-related topics, leading to insightful discussions.

