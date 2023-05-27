Indore: UG exams from May 27-31 postponed due to employees’ strike

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday postponed undergraduate first-year examinations of papers scheduled from May 27 to 31 due to ongoing strike of university employees.

Though the university cited unforeseen reasons for the postponement, the fact remains that the university deferred the exams as they did not have sufficient hands for the delivery of question papers, answer books and other exams related works.

More than 65,000 students taking the exams have been hit by the employee strike going on across all state-run universities in the state over non-fulfilment of their various demands.

The BA, BCom, BSc, BBA and BCA exams started on May 10. While most papers were held, exams for some papers of different specialisations were to be held from May 27 to 31.

Despite the ongoing half-day strike of employees, the university was continuing to hold UG first-year exams.

But it was becoming impossible for the university to ensure that the question papers reach the examination centres on time.

The exams are to be held till June 10. But the university has postponed papers organised between May 27 and May 31 hoping that the employee strike would end by that time.

If it did not end soon, the strike may cast its shadow on BBA and BCA final semester exams scheduled to start on June 5. While no decision has been taken on BBA and BCA exams yet, the university sources signalled that the exams will be held only if the strike ended.

Question paper leak: DAVV may hold exams for two subjects again

The university authorities have reportedly found the allegation of question paper leaks true and they are mulling to hold exams of the leaked papers again.

Like previous years, this year also question papers are reportedly being leaked ahead of exams on WhatsApp. The question paper reaches the WhatsApp account of students well before the exam starts.

Last year, Free Press exposed that question papers of DAVV were being leaked on WhatsApp around 30 minutes before the exams. The university had caught four students with question papers on their mobile phones ahead of exams.

But the matter was later trivialized. However, as the leaking of the question paper continued this year, especially in BCom exams, the university constituted a committee to probe into the matter. As per sources, the committee had got proof of two papers getting leaked. The university may hold exams for these papers on the recommendation of the committee.