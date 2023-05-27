Indore: IIPS organises passing out ceremony for 450 students

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), Devi Ahilya University organised a passing out ceremony on Friday.

“I congratulate students on this auspicious day. We all have to spread knowledge worldwide. We all have great sanskar and wherever we go we shall reflect our personality with our sanskar,” said DAVV vice chancellor Renu Jain.

According to the director of the institute, Dr BK Tripathi, the function was started in 2002 with the aim of giving marksheets to all students from a single platform in a festive atmosphere.

Tripathi said, “students can learn much from Hanuman Chalisa. I have learned much from it. First impression is the last impression. There are several such mantras from which we could learn more and follow it in our life.”

Event coordinators Prof Geeta Nema and Dr Ramesh Thakur said that 450 students of MCA, M Tech, MBA (MS) 2 years and 5 years, MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (APR), MBA (Tourism), and B Com (Hons) students took part in the ceremony and were provided with marksheets, batch photograph, and transfer certificate. Along with this, 15 meritorious students were also awarded with medals and certificates. The speciality of this function is that transfer certificates will also be provided to the students, so that they will not face any problem.