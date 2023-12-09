Indore: UG 2nd Year Supplementary Exams From December 19

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is going to start the second year supplementary examinations of a dozen undergraduate courses, including BCom, BA, BSc and BBA, from December 19.

The exams will continue till January 20 and results will be declared by January 31.

After that, UG final year examination forms will be accepted from February 1. This process will continue for 10 days without late fees and till February 28 with late fees.

There is a possibility that the university will commence the final year exams from March 1. As Lok Sabha elections are due in May and the poll code can come into force from April, the university will try to wind up final exams in March itself to ensure that its schedule does not collide with that of the CUET-PG exam to be held in the same month.

Due to the Lok Sabha elections, this time the second year exams are unlikely to be held before June 2024.

For DAVV, UG final year exams are priority as National Testing Agency will release the results of CUET-PG in May and the university would have to straight away go for granting admissions.

There are 65,000 students of UG second year in 146 colleges under DAVV which are offering traditional courses. Of these, about 15,000 got supplementary. If they pass, they will be able to appear in the final year examination.

“Given the dates of CUET-PG exam, we are making our exam schedule in such a way that UG final year exams are held without any hassle,” said exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.