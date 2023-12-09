Indore: Maneka Gandhi Enquires About Use Of Puppy As Leopard Bait

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Lok Sabha Maneka Gandhi has spoken to DFO Chouhan and principal chief conservator of forests Ramesh Gupta in the case where according to news reports DFO Solanki had used a puppy to catch a leopard. The forest team had tied the puppy in the cage and placed it in Mhow Army War College as a bait to catch the leopard some days back.

Gandhi took this action following a complaint by animal activist of People for Animals (PFA) Priyanshu Jain, Anushka Chowdhary.

This is totally illegal and unacceptable and also an offence under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960- section 11, said PFA.

An official email of Maneka Gandhi says that, "I have spoken to the DFO Chouhan and he claims that there was no puppy and the cage was broken by the leopard." She added excerpts from conversation with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ramesh Gupta as well. "He (Gupta) has assured me that he will look into this matter," Chowdhury said.

The PFA has suggested that the Forest Department avoid the use of living animals in such cases and added "PFA Wardha team is an expert at trapping large wild animals for rescue and rehabilitation."

Further, the team has suggested the use of audio recording of dog/goat to trap the leopard. The same will be conveyed to DFO.