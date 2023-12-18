Indore: Two Youths Booked For Molesting Minor | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police registered a case against two unidentified persons for molesting a 16-year-old girl. The incident happened at the parking lot of Regional Park on Saturday evening. The girl had come to visit the Regional Park with her mother when two unidentified persons in an SUV molested her.

According to police, the mother of the girl lodged a complaint at Rajendra Nagar police station stating that two persons came in a white-coloured SUV and made vulgar gestures to her daughter. The accused also groped her daughter. When the mother objected, the accused began to abuse her and then thrashed her and fled. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused. Based on the registration number of the SUV, police are trying to trace the accused.

Step-father booked for molesting minor daughter

Banganga police registered a case against a man for molesting his 15-year-old stepdaughter. According to police, the mother of the girl complained to the Banganga police station stating that her husband came in an inebriated condition and had touched her daughter with wrong intentions. When she objected he abused her and threatened to throw her out of the house. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused.