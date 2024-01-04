Indore: Two Trains For Dehradun Extended Up To Rishikesh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the convenience and demand of passengers the operation of Indore-Dehradun Express and Laxmibai Nagar-Dehradun Express has been extended with up to Yoganagari Rishikesh. Also, from now on train number 14317 Indore-Dehradun Express will also run from Laxmibai Nagar Railway station.

According to official information, train No. 14309 biweekly Lakshmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh Express will depart from Laxmibai Nagar at 15.25 hrs and reach Dewas (15.50/15.52), Ujjain (16.55/17.20), Maxi (18.45/18.50) and reach Yoganagari Rishikesh at 18.45 hrs the next day. Similarly train no. No. 14310 Rishikesh Lakshmibai Nagar Express will depart from Yoganagari Rishikesh at 06.15 hrs and will reach Lakshmibai Nagar Railway station on day two at 06.05 hrs.

The arrival and departure timing of Train No. 14317 and 14309 Laxmibai Nagar Yoganagari Rishikesh has been changed.