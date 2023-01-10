Indore: Two toddlers die as hot water falls on them

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two girls died of burns sustained when hot water fell on them in the Banganga and Khajrana areas, police said on Monday.

According to the police, in the first incident, Sonika (1), a resident of Khajrana area was playing near a utensil filled with hot water and this water fell on her as the utensil overturned. She was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment. The police have registered a case and sent her body for autopsy.

In another incident, Lavya (3), a resident of Banganga area was rushed to the hospital after she received burns when hot water from a bucket fell on her a couple of days ago. She died during treatment. The police are taking the statements of the family members to know the exact circumstances under which the incident happened.

Three killed in separate accidents

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district within 24 hours. The first incident took place in the Depalpur area. The deceased named Krishna was going somewhere when an unidentified vehicle hit him. The police are searching for the errant vehicle driver. The other accident happened in the Kishanganj area when one Rakesh was killed in a road accident. In the third accident, Deepak was killed in a road accident in Lasudia area. It is said that an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was returning home.

