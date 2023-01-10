Bhopal: Green corridor formed to transport kidney to Indore

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Green corridor formed to transport kidney to Indore

Kidney was transported to Indore while eyes to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A green corridor was made from Bansal Hospital, Bhopal, to Indore on Monday. Four people were benefited with donation of kidneys and eyes. The green corridor was 35 kilometre long till Phunda toll Nakka from Bansal hospital. Around 80 policemen were deployed. The distance was covered in 30 minutes.

Kidney was transported to Indore while eyes to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. Chandra Bhushan Singh (63) of Sector-C of Shahpura, died in Bansal Hospital. His eyes have been transported to Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal and Kidney has been transported to Indore.

Dr Rakesh Bhargava, Paediatrician of Kiran Foundation said,

“A green corridor was made to transport kidney to Indore. Eyes have been transported to GMC. Family of Shahpura resident CB Singh has donated the organs.’ Dr sanjiv Jain counselled the family for organ donation.



