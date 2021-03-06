Indore: Two policemen booked for taking bribes from bus driver

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Lokayukta Police on Friday filed a corruption case against two policemen over charges of bribery.

Both the policemen were posted at Bhanwarkuwan police station.

They allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a private bus driver for freeing his bus. "Ramkumar Sharma, a resident of Dewas, had complained to the Lokayukta that his bus, which runs between Indore and Dewas, was taken to the Bhanwarkuwan police station by constable Rahul Raghuvanshi and another policeman for running out of permit," Lokayukta Inspector Vijay Chaudhury told ANI.

"There he was asked for Rs 20,000 for freeing his bus by the constables. The Lokayukta registered the case recorded by the complainant. On March 1, the Lokayukta laid a trap to catch them red-handed. But, both the accused got a whiff of this and disappeared from the police station," he added.

The Lokayukta filed a case against both of them under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of the recording bu the complainant. Both the accused are absconding.