Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta police raid in Mandsaur unearths assets worth Rs 2Cr at cooperative society manager's house

Mandsaur: Lokayukta police sleuths on Saturday raided the house of a cooperatives society manager, at Ladusa village in Mandsaur district, in connection with disproportionate assets case.

As per preliminary reports, a†team of special police establishments from Ujjain led by deputy superintendent Vedant Sharma raided the house of Nandkishore Dhakad, a manager at the Primary Cooperative Society in Dhundka village in the district. Nearly 10 officials in two vehicles reached Dhakadís residence at 6.15 am and began raid.

The action was on, till the filing of the report. An official†said details will be revealed only after investigation gets over. The local police force is also present outside Dhakadís residence.

Insiders said Dhakad owns a house and agricultural land in Ladusa, his ancestral village. He has been posted as the committee manager in Primary Cooperative Society in Dhundka village for long.

Recently, Lokayukta police had received complaint against him that he owns assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income. DSP Sharma informed that during eight-hour long raid, police have recovered documents related to disproportionate assets including house, agriculture land, plots, cash and jewellery. Dakad was booked under Section 13/1 (b) and 13/2 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

DSP Sharma added that Dhakad was appointed at a monthly salary of Rs 5,000 per month salary at the Cooperative Society in Dhundkha in 2001 ñ 2002. His income for the entire tenure of his service atands at around Rs 18 lakhs, while the movable and immovable assets recovered during the raid is many times more. Total valuation of assets is more than Rs 2 crores.

His assets includes, agricultural land, houses, plots. Lokayukta police also seized about 300 grams of gold, 2.6 kilograms of silver, cash, houses, plots, documents of 19 bank accounts.