Indore: Two officials, NGO representative face music over garbage issue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal ordered for action against assistant CSI, inspector and an NGO representative after she found a heap of garbage lying in the open near Bombay Hospital.

As part of her routine inspection for cleanliness, Pal had gone to Anurag Nagar in Zone No 7 on Monday. During the inspection, health officer Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, superintending engineer Anup Goyal, regional CSI and others were present.

After passing through Bombay Hospital, she found heap of garbage on an open ground near service road.

Pal expressed her anguish over the negligence in maintaining cleanliness in the area. She directed that action should be taken against assistant CSI, inspector and an NGO representative and said that she be informed about action taken.

Later she also held a review meeting over cleanliness at ICCC office.