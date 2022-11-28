Indore: Collector to review revenue dept’s working every Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All issues related to the revenue department would be discussed at a separate meeting to be held at the collector’s office every Monday.

Collector Ilaya Raja T took the first such meeting of revenue officers on Monday. He said that every Monday, 5 officers doing good work in mutation and demarcation will be selected and rewarded.

Additional collectors Abhay Bedekar, Ajay Dev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore and RS Mandloi, CEO Zilla panchayat Vandana Sharma along with all the sub-divisional revenue officers, tehsildars, naib tehsildars were present in the meeting.

Collector Raja said that the timely disposal of CM Helpline cases is his priority. He directed that cases related to the CM Helpline should be resolved within the time limit. He reviewed the cases of renaming, demarcation, and division of lands. He said that though the working of the revenue department in the district is satisfactory, it could be better. He said that after any land deal, it is very important to execute the mutation also. After the mutation of the land, it should be registered in Revenue Case Management (RCM) system immediately. He asked the officers to pass orders of revenue cases on time. Action will be taken against those who indulge in irregularities and negligence in the disposal of revenue cases. He advised all the officers to ensure that common people are not harassed and they get complete justice in their revenue-related work.

Collector Raja reviewed the implementation of the Ayushman Yojana. He directed that no eligible beneficiary in the district should be deprived of this card. The collector also reviewed the ‘Swamitva’ (ownership) drive. He said that all the eligible beneficiaries will be given rights records. This is an important document, in which a loan can also be taken.

The collector gave instructions to expedite the execution in schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Residential Land Rights Scheme, KYC, map purification, Aadhaar seeding, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi etc.

