Indore: Hundreds line up to glimpse RaGa as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters city

Rahul Gandhi pushes wheelchair of a specially-abled Manohar during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. | Anand Shivre

Indore\Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked for around eight hours, covering a distance of 25 km on Sunday before reaching Rajwada where he addressed a jam-packed public rally.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Dussehra Maidan in Mhow at 6.15 am and stopped for rest in Rau at 9.45 am. It again started from Rau at 4 pm and culminated at Rajwada at around 7.30 pm.

Wearing a white T-shirt and khaki coloured trouser, Gandhi kept a brisk pace throughout. He was accompanied by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Rau’s MLA Jitu Patwari, former minister Jaivardhan Singh. All along the route, hundreds of people had lined up, some for hours, to get a glimpse of Gandhi. Gandhi waved at the people and they clapped and waved back.

Along the route, Gandhi met various people including a school girl Manya, specially-able Manohar Bhilala and also a dog lover.

During the yatra, he took a tea break at Mamaji Ka Dhaba near Rau Square in the morning and at a tea-shop at Saify Nagar Square in the evening.

Bike ride, walk with the dog surprised all

Everyone was taken by surprise when Gandhi accepted the request of a fan, Rajat Parashar, to ride his bike. Strapping a helmet, Gandhi drove the bike for a few metres with Jitu Patwari running behind him. Gandhi, who is a known dog lover, also walked Parashar’s dog!

’Red Carpet’ for Rahul in Rau, crowd increased with day passes

A red carpet was laid out for Rahul Gandhi as he walked on the carpet from Rau Square to his stop near AU Cinema.

Manohar says country needs change, Manya expressed wish to become collector

Rahul Gandhi was seen walking with specially-abled Mahesh Bhilala who was on his wheelchair. Gandhi also pushed the wheelchair for few minutes. Mahesh said that Rahul Gandhi asked about his health while he asked Rahul to bring the change in the country.

Rahul also met a school girl Manya who offered him a toffee. Rahul asked Manya what she wants to become and she said she wanted to become a collector.

SIDELIGHTS

Large number of people rushed into the camp to get a glimpse of RaGa before the police barricaded it.

Virendra Singh Bagoria was walking in the Yatra with a national flag. He had joined the yatra from Kanyakumari.

Rahul Gandhi takes a tea break at Mamaji Ka Dhaba in morning and at a hotel near Saify Nagar, in evening. He stayed for around 15 minutes on both the places and took refreshments with other leaders.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh did Yoga in the camp of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former minister PC Sharma, Kamal Nath, Vivek Tankha, Jitu Patwari, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel, Vikrant Bhuriya, and other leaders met the Yatris in the camp.

RaGa stopped at Rajendra Nagar bridge to see the ‘Rangolis’ prepared on both sides of the bridge to welcome him and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also blew flying kisses to the people standing on the roadsides at Choithram Square

Gandhi was welcomed by many people, organizations, and community members including a group of ex-servicemen as well. Gandhi also wore a camouflage jacket given by ex-servicemen for a few minutes during the yatra.

Congress leaders had to pull Gandhi on stage at Rajwada as he reached the dais as the stairs were on the other side of the stage.