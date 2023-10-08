Indore: Two New Tehsil Offices Built In Sanwer Area

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two new tehsil office buildings have been built in Kanadadia and Khudel village of Sanwer tehsil area of the district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the two buildings recently constructed at a cost of Rs 13 cr. Now the tehsil offices would operate from these buildings benefitting 50,000 villagers of more than 90 villages as they will not have to come to the city for revenue-related work.

This information was given by Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat. The construction of new tehsil offices will save time and money of the villagers. Problems related to transfer, division, partition, demarcation, encroachment etc. will be resolved quickly. Food-related facilities will also be available in the area itself. People will be able to get facilities related to income, caste and resident certificates in the new tehsil offices.