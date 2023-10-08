Indore: 2 Dead, 6 Critical After SUV Carrying Devotees Falls From Choral River Bridge | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died while six others got severely injured after an SUV fell from the bridge over Choral river in Barjhar village on Saturday night, said the police. All the passengers were headed towards Omkareshwar from Indore. The injured have been referred to Indore in critical condition.

According to information, the car, carrying devotees, had left from Indore for Omkareshwar via Okhla. On Saturday night, around 8 pm, the car fell down 30-ft from the bridge of Choral river in Barjhar village of Balwada police station, in which one person, Kunal (26), died on the spot. Soon, villagers took out all the injured from the car and took them to the hospital.

After reaching Civil Hospital, Barwah the second seriously injured person, Akash (28), was also declared dead by the doctors, while the injured were refered to Indore.

There were a total 21 devotees travelling in three different cars.

As soon as the news of the accident was received, Barwah SDOP Archana Rawat and Barwah TI Rameshwar Thakur, Balwara Police Station ASI Durgesh Vishwakarma reached Civil Hospital and got the injured referred to Indore in critical condition.

