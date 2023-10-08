Indore: Construction Of New Building Begins 321-Bed Cancer Hospital To Be  Built At A Cost Of Rs 60 Crore 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long wait of poor cancer patients to get better facilities in the government set-up will come to an end soon as the work of the new building of Government Cancer Hospital has been started by the construction agency appointed by PWD’s- project implementation unit.

According to PWD’s project implementation unit officer Rajesh Makwana, the new building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 60 crores and the work has been given to JP Structures, Surat. “Construction has already been started and the building will be completed in two years.

The building would be a G+5 structure. The capacity of the building would be 321-bed and three bunkers,” Makwana said. Meanwhile, associate professor Dr OP Gurjar said that the building will have two bunkers for linear accelerators, one HDR brachytherapy machine, and a radiotherapy dedicated CT machine will also be installed.

“The state-of-the-art technology equipped new hospital will have diagnostic facility and research labs as well. Advanced chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery facilities will be available in the hospital,” he said.

Hospital to get LINAC in seven months

Dr Gurjar also informed that the tenders for one linear accelerator and CT machine have already been floated by MP Health Corporation Ltd and the procurement process will be completed simultaneously with the construction of the new hospital.

At present, the hospital has a cobalt machine for giving radiation therapy to the patients. The demand for LINAC has been pending for the last two decades.

300-bed rest house for attendants

Along with the new hospital building, a 300-bed rest house for the attendants will also be developed on the campus. A five-storey building at a cost of Rs 50 crore will be constructed which will have a dining area facility as well. Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya had inspected the hospital campus to see the site for the construction of the building.