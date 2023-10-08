 Indore: 4 Murder Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh
Indore: 4 Murder Accused Arrested From Uttar Pradesh

A person had been killed by 9 people including a woman on the bypass under Kanadia police station area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested four persons from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh for murdering a person around 2 months ago in Kanadia police station area. 

A person had been killed by 9 people including a woman on the bypass under Kanadia police station area following a dispute over overtaking a vehicle.

The police had arrested five people including the woman for murder within 24 hours of the incident, but the remaining four had fled from the city and were absconding since then. 

The four arrested are Devesh Tiwari, 26, Shyambabu Shukla, 24, Aishwarya Pratap Singh, 24, and Anuj Kesharwani, 27. All are residents of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh where they were hiding after the incident. During interrogation, the accused confessed their crime.

Gurugram Man Accused Of Toddler’s Rape Walks 400Km To Evade Police Tracking, Finally Arrested From...
article-image

