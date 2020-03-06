Indore: Two more coronavirus suspects in city, 7 have tested negative so far

“The female patient had gone to visit Italy a few days ago, while the male patient had returned to India on February 20. He was not screened earlier because Dubai was not in the list of countries from where passengers were being screened,” health officials said. Dubai’s name was added recently, officials added.

Health officials said that the female patient’s family members contacted the health department on Thursday and informed that she (patient) had returned from Italy to Indore.

“We called the female patient directly to MY Hospital along with directions of precautionary measures. Sample reports of both the patients will be received by Friday-Saturday,” Dr Jadia added.

As many as 9 samples of suspected patients have been sent for testing including the one sent on Thursday and seven reports have tested negative.

Girl who tested negative discharged

According to the superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, the 24-year-old girl who was admitted to MY Hospital a few days ago under suspicion on COVID-19, has been discharged as her sample tested negative.

Collector inspects isolation ward at MRTB Hospital

As the district health department and MGM Medical College have been preparing a separate ward for COVID-19 patients at MRTB Hospital, Collector Lokesh Jatav inspected the facilities in the hospital and directed the medical college administration to ensure round the clock availability of doctors and staff there. A 30-bed ward has been prepared in MRTB Hospital and the number of beds can be increased if needed.

“Collector has also appealed to people not to fall prey to fake messages about COVID-19 on social media and follow the advisory issued by the health department,” the CMHO said.