Indore: 36th Readymade garment expo from today at Labhganga Garden till March 8

Indore: City is going to witness the 36th Readymade garment expo from today at Labhganga Garden till March 8, said president of Indore Readymade Textile Dealers Association, Shantipriya Dosi and secretary Ashish Nigam on Thursday.

They said that 232 stalls will be set up in the expo. Garment manufacturers from Indore, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are coming will participate in this event.