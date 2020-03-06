Indore: 36th Readymade garment expo from today at Labhganga Garden till March 8

Indore: City is going to witness the 36th Readymade garment expo from today at Labhganga Garden till March 8, said president of Indore Readymade Textile Dealers Association, Shantipriya Dosi and secretary Ashish Nigam on Thursday.
They said that 232 stalls will be set up in the expo. Garment manufacturers from Indore, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are coming will participate in this event.
Along with this, traders are also coming from other cities of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Punjab and about 16,000 traders are expected to participate in this three-day of event.
