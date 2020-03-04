Indore: Ondoor store, Jalsa restaurant sealed over unpaid tax

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation sealed Ondoor Super Store and Jalsa family restaurant on Wednesday as their owners had not deposited property tax worth Rs 3 lakh. Later, the defaulters paid money to IMC revenue team after which locks were opened at both the places.

According to information, a team of assistant revenue officer Kishore Dubey and his revenue collection team, on the orders of IMC commissioner Asheesh Singh, sealed Ondoor shop at Patel Nagar and Jalsa Family Restaurant, which is also at Patel Nagar. An hour after IMC action, owners paid Rs 2.20 lakh after which locks were opened.