After Bhopal & Indore now Jabalpur attracting filmmakers

BHOPAL: After Bhopal and Indore, Jabalpur has become the latest hotspot for film shooting in Madhya Pradesh. Five production houses have approached the district administration officially.

Under initiatives taken by the new government, Tourism Department had organised a two day programme in Jabalpur on February 15 and 16 promoting the locations for shootings besides floating idea of developing a film city there.

Several film makers and media houses from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and other parts of India had attended the programme and visited natural sites in and around Jabalpur.

“Only two weeks have passed since the programme we held in Jabalpur and five applications seeking permissions for shooting have been filed. They all want to start shooting from the month of March,” said a tourism official.

Production houses that will start shooting this month include Varahi Challan from Hyderabad, Bioscopia, Apeksha Films, Babul Production and Krishnadeep Entertainment. Most of them have chosen Bhedaghat, Bargi dam, Narmada River, Madan Mahan fort for shooting.

“Madhya Pradesh has earned about Rs 200 crores from various shootings in past ten years,” Syed Zulfikar Ali of Zeal Entertainment, that has coordinated for more than 100 films in MP.

Spurt in film shooting could be observed in last few years. “Hundreds of people from various sectors get employment. Taxis are hired, hotels remain occupied, carpenters etc building shooting sets, food industry earns a lot besides promoting local talents,” said Syed Zulfikar Ali of Zeal Entertainment Ltd, who has coordinated for shooting of more than 200 films and TV serials in Madhya Pradesh.

Two examples how it contributes to state

1- The Impact of film Rajneeti on the allied industry includes Rs 2.4 CR taxes paid to MP. Over Rs 28 CR in total spending including Rs 8 CR in salaries of local crew. In 96 days of shooting, the production has paid wages to 155 local crew members and further 8000 residents.

2- Tourist arrival in Chanderi increased by 500% in 2019, after the release of movie Stree in 2018. The host location gains visibility due to film production and publicity generated from it. Filming at local locations tend to introduce the audience to the host state or country’s culture and bio-diversity hence, attracts tourists.

3- Estimated contribution of Rs 200+ crores to state in past 10 years.

Impact on other industries

Media and entertainment services, hotel and leisure industry, transportation services, catering services, security services, equipment and support services, logistics services and tourism industry.