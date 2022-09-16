Indore: Two minor brothers swept away in Kanh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers were washed away in the Kahn under Raoji Bazar police station on Friday noon. They were playing near the river and were dragged away by the swift current owing to heavy rain. The residents claimed that though the IMC officials were immediately informed about the incident, they arrived two hours late.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm when Yash (5) and Krish (9) were playing near the river in Shankarbagh area. Yash suddenly lost balance and fell into the river. In a bid to save Yash, Krish too lost balance and fell into the river and both were washed away by the swift current. At the time of the incident, their father was at his workplace.

One Ravindra Sharma said that residents tried to save the children but failed owing to the swift current. Ravindra said that they had immediately informed the IMC control room but the team arrived two hours late. Police too reached the spot after two hours. By then the boys had been swept away. The rescue team had failed to locate the children till the filing of the report.

ACP (Juni Indore) Dishesh Agrawal said that the team of SDERF, police and IMC were on the spot and they were searching for the children. The children are residents of Shankarbagh area near Kahn. It is said that the father of the children works at a tent house and he was at his workplace while his wife was at home at the time of the incident.