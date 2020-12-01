Indore: Two milk units raided, NSA against owners

INDORE: A joint team of district administration and Food and Drug Administration Department raided two milk products manufacturing unit at Polo Ground on Tuesday and seized large quantity of acetic acid used for fermentation and thickening of milk.

The team also seized milk and milk products from the units--Sadguru Dairy and Mayaram Dairy worth Rs 1.47 lakh from both the units.

According to ADM Abhay Bedekar, the administration will also book the accused under National Security Act for putting the life of people in danger.

“We found various anomalies at the manufacturing units and it was so filthy. About 70 litre acetic acid was filled in a container and was kept for fermentation of milk. About 14 samples of milk, paneer, ghee, and cheese were taken from the spot, “ Bedekar added.