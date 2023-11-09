 Indore: Two Men From Punjab Arrested With Firearm, Live Cartridge
Indore: Two Men From Punjab Arrested With Firearm, Live Cartridge

They came to buy firearm after finalising a deal on social media

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested two men from Punjab with firearm and live cartridge in Bhanwarkuan.

The sleuths said that the duo had come to city to buy pistol after a deal on social media platform.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, while monitoring social media, sleuths received information about arrival of two persons to buy a firearm. The officials gathered more information and reached the mentioned place with Bhanwarkuan police. Two persons named Sukhpreet Singh of Kapurthala and Kamal Kumar of Hoshiarpur in Punjab were arrested by the team and a pistol with a live cartridge was recovered from them.

They were handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police station and booked under sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act.

The duo was being interrogated to identify the supplier.

