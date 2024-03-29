Indore: Two Men From Dubai And Gujarat Booked For Fraud In Separate Cases | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tukoganj police registered a case against a man associated with a Dubai based company for cheating a manufacturing unit in the city of approximately Rs 8.5 lakh. The accused had previously been caught by Gujarat police last year for allegedly defrauding a Naroda-based MSME unit, Rama Polycon Ltd, of around Rs one crore.

According to the police, SJC Impax proprietor Kadarp Singh filed a complaint with Tukoganj police station stating that his company had ordered 49.50 tons of raw material from a Dubai-based company, Dubel Link International General Trading LLC. After making a payment of 20 per cent of the total order value, which amounted to Rs 8,48,637, the applicant firm expected the import and sale of small plastic granules. However, the accused, Ronak Panjwani of Dubai, failed to deliver the material and did not return the advance payment. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation.

In another incident, Palasia police registered a case against a man from Bhuj, Gujarat for defrauding a city’s trader of Rs 35,000.

According to the police, one Sarbhi Manocha lodged a complaint with Palasia police station stating that accused Girish Bhimji of Bhuj, Gujarat was supposed to deliver him handicraft goods for which the victim had deposited Rs 35,000 in the accused's account. Later, the accused neither delivered the goods nor returned the money. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe.