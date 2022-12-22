Indore: Two men caught with firearms, live cartridges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Bhind was arrested with a pistol during police checking near Vijay Nagar Square on Wednesday. The accused is being questioned about the person who provided the pistol to him and what was his motive to keep the firearm.

Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that on the instructions of the senior officers, a team was deployed near the square in front of the police station. The police team was checking vehicles when a youth was stopped. During the search, a pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The accused was identified as Satyaveer, a resident of Bhind. He was taken to the police station and further investigation is underway.

In another case, a joint team of the crime branch and the Pardeshipura police caught a youth with a firearm and a live cartridge from the area. A crime branch officer informed that the accused was roaming in the area with the intention of committing a crime and upon receiving information he was arrested. The accused has been identified as Kalu Pandit, a resident of Sarvahara Nagar area of the city. He could not present any document or the licence for the pistol. The police recovered the firearm and the live cartridge from him and he was booked under the relevant section of the Arms Act.