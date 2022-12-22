Indore: Six including director of firm booked for embezzling lakhs from man

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vijay Nagar police booked six people including the director of a firm for embezzling lakhs of rupees from a man on the pretext of selling a machine to make disposable cutlery, police said on Wednesday. When the complainant lodged a complaint, the accused returned half of the amount a year ago and since then, they were assuring him that the remaining amount would be returned. The police are searching for the accused.

According to Vijay Nagar police station in charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar, Pradeep Jain, a resident of the Vijay Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had contacted a person from a company named Classic Machinery Mart for buying a machine to make disposable cutlery items last year. He had contacted the company persons through an e-commerce company. To know more about the company, he reached the company officer situated in Bhopal and he had given Rs 6.67 lakh to the officials of the company through a cheque.

They assured him that a machine would be provided soon but no machine was provided even after a month. After that Jain contacted the company's MPCG branch head Gulshan Kumar, who assured him to provide the machine as soon as possible. The complainant waited till December 10, 2021, but did not receive the machine. According to the police, the complainant contacted the company official multiple times, who promised to give Rs 1,000 per day as compensation along with the entire amount if they could not provide a machine to him. He later reached the police station to lodge a complaint. Then, the accused deposited Rs 3.5 lakh in his bank account with an assurance of returning the remaining amount soon.

When they did not return the money to the complainant, he lodged a police complaint. The police have registered a case against company director Sunil Kumar, Gulshan Kumar, Mukesh Kashyap, Ajay Mishra, Arvind Sagar and Afrin Khan of the company under the relevant section of the IPC and started an investigation into the case.