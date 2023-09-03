Indore: Two Men Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 4L

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested two persons from the Banganga area while they were coming to the city on a bike with brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh. They were carrying the drugs from Rajasthan. One of the accused, Adarsh was involved in a murder case in Palasia area and had been released from jail on parole just two months ago.

According to the police, information was received that two persons were carrying drugs on a bike and they were coming to the city from the direction of Ujjain. The crime branch accompanied by the Banganga police team started a search for the accused and arrested them near the Railway crossing on MR-4 Road. The accused were identified as Sameer and Adarsh, residents of the Palasia area of the city.

The crime branch recovered 44 grams of brown sugar and a bike from them. The value of the brown sugar is about rupees 4 lakh in the international market. They allegedly informed the police that they had purchased the drugs from a person in Rajasthan to supply it in the city. The accused were handed over to the Banganga police station staff and were booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act.

They are being questioned for the person, who provided the drugs to them and other people involved in the crime.

