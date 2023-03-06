Indore: Two mangalsutra snatchers held

Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested the (two) accused who had snatched mangalsutras from two women in Annapurna area on Sunday morning.

Police said accused Ashish Pandey and Abhishek Kushwah were arrested.

Police said that after the crime, police setup a special team which scanned over 100 CCTV footages and traced the accused roaming in Govind Nagar area.

Police said that two women were robbed of their mangalsutras after they were attacked with a knife in the Annapurna police station area on Sunday. The women were out for their routine morning walk when they were stopped by three bike-borne youths.

According to the police, Purnima Vaidya, a resident of Usha Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she along with a friend had gone for a morning walk on Saturday. They reached Sachhidanand Nagar where three persons on a bike came from the rear side and snatched her mangalsutra. The mangalsutra broke into pieces and the beads were scattered on the road. While the woman tried to salvage even a portion of the tattered mangalsutra, the accused attacked her with a knife and later they snatched the mangalsutra of her friend as well. The women cried for help and some people gathered there but the accused managed to flee.

On interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and said their accomplice Lucky Bourasi was absconding. Police have launched a manhunt for the third absconding accused.