Indore: Delegates from across the country attend dentistry workshop

Indore: Three diplomats of the American Board of Orofacial Pain trained the post graduate students and dentists of Government College of Dentistry during the two-day workshop on orofacial pain, on Sunday.

More than 50 delegates from various states including Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and even from Nepal participated in the workshop.

Chief guest Dr Satish Shukla motivated the dentists and shared his experience of more than 50 years in the medical field.

Dr Deshraj Jain, Dr Sandhya Jain, Dr Shivakshi, and Dr Priyanka Nikose addressed the workshop in various sessions. HoD Dr Ajay Parihar said that the workshop was organised for the first time in Central India.

“Orofacial pain is one of the common debilitating diseases in which patients have pain in the oral and face region an d temporomandibular joint region. Patients generally remain confused whether to consult an ENT surgeon, oral surgeon, orthopaedic surgeon, or the dentist,” he said.