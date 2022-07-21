Indore: Two leopard cubs rescued, brought to the city zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two leopard cubs were rescued late on Wednesday night and brought to the city zoo in Indore from a village near Dhar. Their age is said to be between 7 and 10 days and they have been separated from their mother. At present, they are in the care of the city zoo.

Zoo-in-charge Uttam Yadav said both were being fed milk with a dropper. They are being fed multiple times a day for proper nutrition. These animals will be kept under the zoo’s care.

Zoo education officer Nihar Parulkar said the two cubs had been brought from Tana village of the Dhar forest range. When they were brought at night, they were dehydrated. But, by Thursday afternoon, both had recovered and were fine.

Officials said that, probably, both the cubs had got separated from their mother due to heavy rain and had come out of the forest to the village. It was also possible that both the cubs had been estranged from their mother because they were born weak. The villagers found the cubs roaming around in a field. They informed the zoo team, which rescued the cubs after observing that their mother had not returned to pick them up.