Indore: Man who killed himself was ‘harassed’ by wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police arrested a woman in connection with her husband’s suicide, an official said on Thursday. The woman allegedly used to thrash her husband due to which he committed suicide by jumping before a train a few days ago.

SP (Rail) Nivedita Gupta said a man, named Rajesh Patel, a resident of Govind Colony, was found dead on the railway tracks near Laxmibai Nagar railway station on July 13. It was believed at the time that he was hit by a train and it was just an accident. During investigations, the police recorded the statement of the man’s mother, sister and a family member and found that Rajesh’s wife, Archana, used to harass him over some issues. She also used to thrash him due to which he went into a depression and took such an extreme step.

The family also informed the police that, before taking such an extreme step, Rajesh had captured a video in which he held his wife and other persons responsible for his suicide. The police have registered a case against the woman. She was taken to the police station, where she allegedly confessed to having thrashed her husband as he ‘did not like’ their children. The police, later, arrested the woman and produced her before the court.

Man booked for daughter-in-law’s suicide

A 50-year-old man was booked in connection with his daughter-in-law’s suicide in the Simrol area. According to the police, the 22-year-old woman committed suicide a few days ago. During investigations, the police found that she had been harassed by her father-in-law. He even used to molest her due to which she was under immense mental stress and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling in her home. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for him.

