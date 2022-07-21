Indore: MPPSC candidates write to Chief Justice for results

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For candidates who have taken the examinations of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the wait for results does not seem to be over soon enough. As demonstrations at the commission headquarters did not bear fruit, the candidates have written to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh requesting him to give the final verdict on the petitions related to OBC reservation so that the way for declaration of results gets cleared.

The state government had increased OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in 2019, a move challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court had stayed the government’s order of increasing the OBC reservation.

This had led to the stalling of results of the State Service and State Forest Service Examinations from 2019 to 2021, as well as other recruitment examinations, including state engineering, state dental officer and so forth.

The MPPSC had found out a formula to declare the preliminary examination results by selecting 113 per cent candidates ensuring that the final results were not affected. But this formula was also challenged in court due to which not a single result could be released since 2019.

Over 1,500 vacancies stuck

Due to the legal tangle over reservation, recruitments to around 1,500 posts lying vacant in different government departments could not take place. These include 571 of the State Service Examination, 2019, 487 of the State Engineering Service, 2020, 193 of State Dentistry and about 60 posts of hospital manager.

Read Also Indore: Former CM Digvijaya Singh appear in District Court over case of attack on BJYM activists