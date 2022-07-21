e-Paper Get App

Indore: MPPSC candidates write to Chief Justice for results

The state government had increased OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in 2019, a move challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For candidates who have taken the examinations of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), the wait for results does not seem to be over soon enough. As demonstrations at the commission headquarters did not bear fruit, the candidates have written to the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh requesting him to give the final verdict on the petitions related to OBC reservation so that the way for declaration of results gets cleared.

The state government had increased OBC reservation from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in 2019, a move challenged in Madhya Pradesh High Court. The court had stayed the government’s order of increasing the OBC reservation.

This had led to the stalling of results of the State Service and State Forest Service Examinations from 2019 to 2021, as well as other recruitment examinations, including state engineering, state dental officer and so forth.

The MPPSC had found out a formula to declare the preliminary examination results by selecting 113 per cent candidates ensuring that the final results were not affected. But this formula was also challenged in court due to which not a single result could be released since 2019.

Over 1,500 vacancies stuck

Due to the legal tangle over reservation, recruitments to around 1,500 posts lying vacant in different government departments could not take place. These include 571 of the State Service Examination, 2019, 487 of the State Engineering Service, 2020, 193 of State Dentistry and about 60 posts of hospital manager.

Read Also
Indore: Former CM Digvijaya Singh appear in District Court over case of attack on BJYM activists
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: MPPSC candidates write to Chief Justice for results

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness