Indore: Former CM Digvijaya Singh, Premchand Guddu appear in District Court over case of attack on BJYM activists

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh appeared in the Indore District Court to submit his bail application. Earlier in a 10-year-old case of attack on the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists in Ujjain, the former chief minister and MP (Rajya Sabha) Digvijaya Singh, former Ujjain MP Premchand Guddu, and four others were convicted by a special court for one year and imposed fine of Rs 5,000 on Saturday.

On the benefit of probation, the accused were granted bail over the bond of Rs 25,000 each by the court.

The court of additional session judge Mukesh Nath gave the judgment in the case in which the court convicted Digvijay Singh and Premchand Guddu under section 325/109 for one-year imprisonment and a Rs 5k fine.

Also, Antarnarayan, Jay Singh Darbar, Aslam Lala and Dilip Choudhary were convicted under section 325 for one-year imprisonment and a Rs 5k fine. Advocates Rahul Sharma, Anup Singh Darbar, and Ravindra Pathak represented the accused in court.

THE INCIDENT:

In July 2011, when the convoy of Congress leader Digvijay was passing from an area under Jeevaji Police Station, Ujjain, the BJYM activists had showed black flags to him in protest.

“Digvijay Singh and five other convicts including former Ujjain MP Premchandra Guddu were booked under sections 307, 324 and 326 for an attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt”, said the advocate who represented Digvijay Singh in the court.

Reportedly, section 307 was revised on court direction to 326 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The special court convicted Digvijay Singh and Premchandra Guddu under section 325/109 of IPC for abetment to an act for one year and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

The court has also accepted bail applications and released all convicts on the bond sum of Rs 25,000 each. The accused, who was acquitted in the case include Mahesh Parmar, Jai Singh Darbar, and Mukesh Bhati. The latter two joined BJP in 2020.