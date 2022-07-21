Indore: 80% more people take ‘precaution dose’ in 5 days than in past 3 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The vaccination drive against Covid-19, especially for the precautionary dose, has gathered speed after the government announced that it would provide it for free. The interest among people for a free vaccination dose can be measured by the number of people who have taken the precautionary dose in the past five days.

According to the health department’s records, about 80 per cent more people have taken the precaution dose since July 15 than people who took the dose in the past three months.

“As many as 24, 800 people had taken the precaution dose from April 10 till July 15, when it was paid for people of age between 18 and 59 years. However, over 43,400 people have taken the dose in the past five days, that is from July 15,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that the major reasons for the increase in the number of precautionary dose inoculations included the increasing number of Covid cases and the step taken by the government to provide it for free.

“Earlier, only a few hospitals were running the paid vaccination dose centers, but we increased the number of centers to over 100 after the government made it free for the entire adult population,” Dr Gupta added.

Mega-campaign

‘Excited by the good response to the precautionary dose drive, the health department has decided to organise a mega-campaign to inoculate the maximum number of people on July 21. During the drive, public representatives will also participate in motivating people to take their due precautionary doses. At present, about 2.23 lakh people have taken the precautionary dose, so far, in Indore and it’s due for over 25 lakh people still’ — Dr Tarun Gupta, district immunisation officer

Vaccination in past few days

Date Doses administered

July 20 11,519

July 19 5,205

July 18 7,863

July 16 12,985

July 15 6,300

