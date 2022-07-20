Bhopal: Man nabbed from Pune cheated over 100 loan seekers

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local cyber crime police have arrested a person from Pune in Maharshtra for cheating people on the pretext of offering cheap housing loan, said police on Wednesday. The accused runs a tea stall.

Additional police commissioner Amit Kumar told media that Irshad Ahmad, resident of Karond, had filed a complaint that he was cheated. A man posing as a bank official called him on his mobile phone and offered him cheap housing loan.

He had deposited Rs 87,300 to obtain the loan from a private bank in instalments. But fraudster kept on demanding more money to sanction the loan. When Irshad mounted pressure on him to return his money, the conman switched off his mobile phone.

Feeling cheated, he filed complaint to police. The police registered the case under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC and Section 66 of IT Act. The police found that accused operated a racket from Pune. A police team raided the spot and arrested accused Shekh Afridi (23).

The DCP Amit Kumar said, Accused is class 9 pass and runs a tea stall. The accused had cheated more than 100 loan seekers and taken more than Rs 20 lakh from them.